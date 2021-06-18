Scherzer (groin) threw a flat ground session prior to Friday's game against the Mets and is scheduled for a bullpen session Saturday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Scherzer exited his June 11 start with a groin injury and was later placed on the injured list Tuesday. Manager Davey Martinez has already hinted that the move to the IL was largely precautionary, and his ability to resume throwing Friday further points to him rejoining the rotation shortly after he becomes eligible June 22.