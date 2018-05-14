Nationals' Max Scherzer: Bypasses Roark in pitching schedule

The Nationals have elected to move Scherzer up in the pitching schedule, putting the right-hander in line for his next start Wednesday against the Yankees, the Associated Press reports.

Scherzer had previously been on track to start Friday's series opener against the Dodgers, but an off day Monday will allow the Nationals to deploy their ace Wednesday on his normal four days' rest. With the Dodgers sitting at a disappointing 16-24 on the season, it probably makes sense for the Nationals to reserve Scherzer for a matchup against a more formidable opponent in the Yankees, who are tied with the Red Sox for baseball's best record (28-12) and pace the majors with 5.8 runs per game. The adjustment in the pitching schedule will result in Tanner Roark being pushed back from Wednesday to start Friday against Los Angeles.