Nationals' Max Scherzer: Bypasses Roark in pitching schedule
The Nationals have elected to move Scherzer up in the pitching schedule, putting the right-hander in line for his next start Wednesday against the Yankees, the Associated Press reports.
Scherzer had previously been on track to start Friday's series opener against the Dodgers, but an off day Monday will allow the Nationals to deploy their ace Wednesday on his normal four days' rest. With the Dodgers sitting at a disappointing 16-24 on the season, it probably makes sense for the Nationals to reserve Scherzer for a matchup against a more formidable opponent in the Yankees, who are tied with the Red Sox for baseball's best record (28-12) and pace the majors with 5.8 runs per game. The adjustment in the pitching schedule will result in Tanner Roark being pushed back from Wednesday to start Friday against Los Angeles.
More News
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Continues to dominate•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Strikes out 15•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Strikes out eight Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Fans 10 in Wednesday's win•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Dominant again in win over Dodgers•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Named NL Player of the Week•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...