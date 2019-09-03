Nationals' Max Scherzer: Cleared for 90-plus pitches

Scherzer will be good for "90-plus pitches" during Tuesday's start against the Mets, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Scherzer was able to fire 89 pitches in his last outing, and the Nationals are expected to let him exceed that pitch count Tuesday, assuming he feels good throughout his start. Skipper Dave Martinez stated that he believes his ace won't need to be held back for much longer, and that "he turns a corner today, and he's full-go."