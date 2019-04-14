Nationals' Max Scherzer: Cleared for start
Scherzer (ankle) is included on the Nationals' lineup card for his scheduled start Sunday against the Pirates.
The report merely confirms that Scherzer checked out fine while warming up earlier in the morning after a sore right ankle resulted in him being pushed off his scheduled turn Saturday. Scherzer isn't expected to face any limitations with his pitch count as he makes his fourth start of the season. Through his first three outings of 2019, Scherzer has racked up 28 strikeouts over 19 innings while posting a 3.32 ERA and 1.11 WHIP.
