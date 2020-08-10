Scherzer (hamstring) will start Tuesday against the Mets, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.
Scherzer threw just one inning in his previous start Wednesday against the Mets due to a tweaked hamstring, but he's been trending in the right direction for the past few days. His throwing session Sunday went well, and he's now been cleared to make his fourth start of the year. Through his first three outings, he owns a 3.29 ERA and a 37.9 percent strikeout rate, though he's also walked batters at a 13.8 percent clip.