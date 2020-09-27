Scherzer (5-4) picked up the win in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks over six innings in a 4-3 victory. He struck out seven.

It wasn't vintage Mad Max by any means, but Scherzer overcame homers by Wilson Ramos and Amed Rosario to finish a disappointing season on a high note. The 36-year-old wraps up 2020 with a 3.74 ERA -- his highest mark since 2012 -- and a career-worst 1.38 WHIP through 67.1 innings with a 92:23 K:BB.