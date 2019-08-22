Nationals' Max Scherzer: Comes off IL
Scherzer (back) was activated ahead of his start Thursday against the Pirates.
He threw a 64-pitch simulated game earlier in the week and should be able to log close to 100 pitches in this outing if needed. Since the start of June, Scherzer has a 1.26 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 87 strikeouts in 57 innings while notching seven wins across eight starts.
