Nationals' Max Scherzer: Confirmed as Monday starter
Scherzer (neck) will start Monday's game against the Marlins, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Scherzer was questionable heading into Monday's scheduled outing after exiting his last start with neck spasms. The ace is reportedly feeling fine and is ready to rejoin the rotation. He can be deployed in fantasy lineups with confidence moving forward.
