Scherzer has been confirmed by Nationals GM Mike Rizzo as Monday's starter against Atlanta if the game is played as scheduled, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

At the very least, this indicates Scherzer is not one of the nine Nats players currently in quarantine -- four with positive COVID-19 tests, and five more as close contacts. Assuming the team's outbreak doesn't spread any further and Monday's game gets played, it remains to be seen who will be taking the field for Washington behind the veteran ace.