Nationals' Max Scherzer: Confirmed for Monday's start

Scherzer (hamstring) was named as the starter for Game 3 of the NLDS against the Cubs on Monday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

Scherzer was able to go through a bullpen session Friday, and should be good to go for Game 3 in Chicago. Manager Dusty Baker also confirmed that Gio Gonzalez will take the mound for Game 2 on Saturday. With Scherzer throwing Monday, he won't be able to make two starts this series, but could be an option out of the bullpen during a pivotal Game 5, if it's necessary.