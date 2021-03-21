Manager Dave Martinez confirmed Scherzer will start Opening Day against the Mets on April 1, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
The right-hander continues building up his pitch count in spring training, and Martinez confirmed the veteran as the Opening Day starter after Sunday's contest. Scherzer labored a bit against the Mets on Sunday, surrendering four runs on six hits and one walk while recording six strikeouts over five innings. The 36-year-old's 3.74 ERA and 1.38 WHIP are his highest marks since joining the Nationals in 2015, so he'll look to rebound in 2021.
