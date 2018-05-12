Nationals' Max Scherzer: Continues to dominate

Scherzer (7-1) picked up the win against the Diamondbacks on Friday, scattering four hits over seven innings, giving up just one earned run, striking out 11 and walking none as the Nationals won 3-1.

There's not much left to say about Scherzer at this point, other than that he has a solid argument as the most dominant, risk-free fantasy starter in the game as demonstrated by his impeccable numbers that include a 1.69 ERA, a 0.82 WHIP and a ridiculous 91:13 K:BB over 58.2 innings. Those are flawless stats any way you cut it and the fact that the 33-year-old right-hander has bagged wins in seven of his nine starts so far is simply icing on the cake as he looks headed for yet another Cy Young-caliber campaign.