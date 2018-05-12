Nationals' Max Scherzer: Continues to dominate
Scherzer (7-1) picked up the win against the Diamondbacks on Friday, scattering four hits over seven innings, giving up just one earned run, striking out 11 and walking none as the Nationals won 3-1.
There's not much left to say about Scherzer at this point, other than that he has a solid argument as the most dominant, risk-free fantasy starter in the game as demonstrated by his impeccable numbers that include a 1.69 ERA, a 0.82 WHIP and a ridiculous 91:13 K:BB over 58.2 innings. Those are flawless stats any way you cut it and the fact that the 33-year-old right-hander has bagged wins in seven of his nine starts so far is simply icing on the cake as he looks headed for yet another Cy Young-caliber campaign.
More News
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Strikes out 15•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Strikes out eight Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Fans 10 in Wednesday's win•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Dominant again in win over Dodgers•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Named NL Player of the Week•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Grabs win with 11-strikeout effort•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...
-
Eaton's place in the top 30 DL stashes
Adam Eaton has a clear diagnosis but an unclear timetable. So where does he place among the...
-
Waivers: Smith, Velasquez
Heath Cummings admits his past failures and stops doubting Caleb Smith.