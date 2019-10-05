Nationals' Max Scherzer: Could be pushed back

Scherzer may be pushed back to starting Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the Dodgers, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Scherzer entered Friday's win against the Dodgers as a reliever in the eighth inning, making his availability for Sunday's game uncertain. The 35-year-old needed only 14 pitches to strike out the side Friday, but his status for Game 3 will likely be determined by how he feels Saturday. If Scherzer is unable to pitch, Anibal Sanchez would likely start Game 3 with Scherzer taking the mound for Game 4.