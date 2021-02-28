Scherzer (ankle) looked good in Friday's bullpen session and could be ready to throw live batting practice beginning this week, Thomas Harrigan of MLB.com reports.

"Max threw another bullpen [session] yesterday. He threw the ball really well," manager Dave Martinez said Saturday. "He's going to have a couple days off, and then we'll figure out if he wants to throw live BP or throw another bullpen. This was his day to recoup, get some treatment, and we'll go from there." The 36-year-old Scherzer appears on track to be ready for Opening Day.