Scherzer (ankle) looked good in Friday's bullpen session and could be ready to throw live batting practice beginning this week, Thomas Harrigan of MLB.com reports.
"Max threw another bullpen [session] yesterday. He threw the ball really well," manager Dave Martinez said Saturday. "He's going to have a couple days off, and then we'll figure out if he wants to throw live BP or throw another bullpen. This was his day to recoup, get some treatment, and we'll go from there." The 36-year-old Scherzer appears on track to be ready for Opening Day.
More News
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Turns in another bullpen session•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Throws off mound•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Throws from 60 feet•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: No long-term concerns with ankle•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Slowed by sprained ankle•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Closes out year with win•