Nationals' Max Scherzer: Could return Sunday
Scherzer (neck) may attempt to throw a bullpen session Friday, and if all goes well he could start one game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Mets, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
His neck and upper back still feel stiff, but Scherzer said Thursday the tightness in the area has begun to disappear. He'll need a couple of days to recover after a successful bullpen session, so if he's not able to throw one Friday, his return to the rotation won't take place until early next week.
