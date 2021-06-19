Scherzer (groin) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Saturday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Scherzer's placement on the injured list was believed to be precautionary, and he's ramped up his throwing intensity recently. If all goes well during Saturday's bullpen, the the right-hander could line up to start Tuesday's series opener against Philadelphia.
