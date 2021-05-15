Scherzer (3-2) pitched five scoreless innings to earn the win over Arizona on Friday. He allowed two hits and one walk while striking out seven.

The right-hander threw 55 of 85 pitches for strikes en route to his third win of the campaign. Under normal circumstances he would have likely remained in the game longer, but Washington elected to conserve his arm with the team leading by 11 runs through five frames. Since struggling in a start against Toronto on April 27, Scherzer has allowed only two earned runs over his subsequent 21.1 frames while racking up a 30:2 K:BB. His next start is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday at Wrigley Field.