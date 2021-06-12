Scherzer is day-to-day after tweaking his groin during Friday's start against the Giants, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

He felt discomfort in his groin on a warmup pitch and threw 12 pitches total before exiting the game with one out in the first inning. An MRI showed inflammation but not a muscle strain, so it's possible he could make next week's scheduled start against the Pirates.

