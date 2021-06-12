Scherzer is day-to-day after tweaking his groin during Friday's start against the Giants, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.
He felt discomfort in his groin on a warmup pitch and threw 12 pitches total before exiting the game with one out in the first inning. An MRI showed inflammation but not a muscle strain, so it's possible he could make next week's scheduled start against the Pirates.
More News
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Exits Friday start•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Thursday's start postponed•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Strikes out nine in win•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Strikes out 10 in loss•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Takes unfortunate loss•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Fans eight Cubs in win•