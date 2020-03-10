Nationals' Max Scherzer: Dealing with discomfort

Scherzer is dealing with some discomfort in his right side and elected to skip his bullpen session Tuesday in favor of a long-toss session, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Scherzer says he isn't injured and is simply dealing with some fatigue as the result of an offseason program which apparently didn't build up his right side enough. He expects to start Sunday against the Mets. While it's certainly a positive that the pitcher himself isn't concerned, players tend to be notoriously optimistic about their own health, so this is still a situation to watch for a 35-year-old who dealt with injury problems last season.