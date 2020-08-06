Scherzer said he exited after one inning Wednesday against the Mets due to a tweaked hamstring, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The veteran right-hander apparently first suffered the injury prior to his start against the Blue Jays last week, but he was able to pitch through it and thought he could do so again Wednesday. Catcher Kurt Suzuki felt Scherzer didn't look like himself during the first inning versus the Mets, so the Nationals decided to play it safe and pull him. The 36-year-old indicated it's a minor injury and shouldn't impact his status going forward, per Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post, but it's worth keeping an eye on his progression heading into his next turn through the rotation.