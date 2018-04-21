Nationals' Max Scherzer: Dominant again in win over Dodgers
Scherzer (4-1) gave up one earned run on four hits over six innings in Friday's 5-2 victory over the Dodgers, striking out nine and walking three.
Scherzer got the better of fellow ace Clayton Kershaw with another stellar effort that brought his ERA down to 1.36 and his WHIP to 0.76 through 33 innings to go along with a ballistic 47:7 K:BB. Scherzer can be considered pretty much completely matchup-proof at this point, but his next start that pits him against a San Francisco team that is near the bottom of the league in runs scored should only boost his prospects of putting up yet another top-end fantasy line.
