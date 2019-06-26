Nationals' Max Scherzer: Dominant in fifth straight win
Scherzer (7-5) picked up the win in Tuesday's 6-1 victory over the Marlins, giving up one run on five hits over eight innings while striking out 10.
The Nats ace just keeps on rolling. Scherzer has won five straight starts, recording double-digit strikeouts in four of them, and he's delivered a quality start in 12 straight trips to the mound. He'll carry a 2.52 ERA and phenomenal 156:22 K:BB through 114.1 innings into his next outing Sunday in Detroit.
