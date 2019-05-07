Nationals' Max Scherzer: Dominant in quality start

Scherzer gave up two runs (one earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out 10 through six innings in a no-decision against the Brewers on Monday.

After giving two runs in the first two innings, Scherzer only allowed two hits the rest of the way. The right-hander delivered more dominance, gathering 18 swinging strikes on his way to 10 strikeouts. He has a 1-4 record with a 3.78 ERA and 1.96 FIP through eight starts this season. Scherzer will make his next start Saturday at Dodger Stadium.