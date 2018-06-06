Nationals' Max Scherzer: Dominates again Tuesday
Scherzer (10-1) allowed only five hits and two runs across eight innings while racking up 13 strikeouts and walking none to earn the victory over Tampa Bay on Tuesday.
Scherzer carried a two-hit shutout into the eighth inning before the Rays were finally able to break onto the scoreboard. The 33-year-old is the first pitcher in the majors to reach double-digit wins in 2018, and also has double-digit strikeouts in nine of his 13 starts. Scherzer will carry a dominant 1.95 ERA and 0.83 WHIP into his next start against the Giants on Sunday.
