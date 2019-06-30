Nationals' Max Scherzer: Dominates for sixth straight win
Scherzer (8-5) allowed one run on four hits over eight innings Sunday, fanning 14 batters and earning the win over Detroit.
Scherzer was flat-out filthy in Sunday's outing, posting double-digit strikeouts for the fourth straight start and fifth time in his last six. June was an insane month for the Nationals' ace; he won all six of his starts while recording a 68:5 K:BB and 1.00 ERA. Scherzer will look to kick off July in similar fashion as he takes on the Royals at home Saturday.
More News
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Dominant in fifth straight win•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Slated for two-start week•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Fans 10 in win over Phils•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Expects to pitch Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Still iffy for Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 15 sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Get Gray
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...