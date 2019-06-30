Nationals' Max Scherzer: Dominates for sixth straight win

Scherzer (8-5) allowed one run on four hits over eight innings Sunday, fanning 14 batters and earning the win over Detroit.

Scherzer was flat-out filthy in Sunday's outing, posting double-digit strikeouts for the fourth straight start and fifth time in his last six. June was an insane month for the Nationals' ace; he won all six of his starts while recording a 68:5 K:BB and 1.00 ERA. Scherzer will look to kick off July in similar fashion as he takes on the Royals at home Saturday.