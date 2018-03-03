Nationals' Max Scherzer: Dominates Mets on Friday
Scherzer struck out five over three perfect innings in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets.
The three-time Cy Young Award winner has attacked spring training with his usual gusto, striking out eight through his first five innings. At 33 years old, Scherzer is showing no signs of slowing down as he looks to make 30-plus starts for the 10th straight season.
