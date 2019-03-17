Nationals' Max Scherzer: Dominates through six innings
Scherzer allowed one run on four hits over six innings during Saturday's spring game against the Cardinals. He recorded nine strikeouts and did not walk a batter.
Scherzer gave up a triple and single to start the game but otherwise ceded essentially nothing to the Cardinals. The 34-year-old is set to serve as the Opening Day starter March 28 against the Mets, and certainly looked ready for the regular season during Saturday's outing.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...
-
Fantasy Baseball: rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Scott's tiers one one printable page
Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...
-
Sleepers 2.0
How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...