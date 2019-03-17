Nationals' Max Scherzer: Dominates through six innings

Scherzer allowed one run on four hits over six innings during Saturday's spring game against the Cardinals. He recorded nine strikeouts and did not walk a batter.

Scherzer gave up a triple and single to start the game but otherwise ceded essentially nothing to the Cardinals. The 34-year-old is set to serve as the Opening Day starter March 28 against the Mets, and certainly looked ready for the regular season during Saturday's outing.

