Nationals' Max Scherzer: Drops second straight decision Saturday
Scherzer (10-3) took the loss Saturday as the Nationals fell 2-0 to the Blue Jays, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk over six innings while striking out 10.
The right-hander lost consecutive starts for the first time since August 2015, but Scherzer really only made one mistake in the game -- a hanging slider in the fifth inning that Devon Travis deposited in the seats for a two-run homer. On the bright side, he's only failed to deliver a quality start twice this season in 15 trips to the mound, and he's fanned double-digit batters 10 times. Scherzer will take a 2.06 ERA into his next outing Thursday at home against the Orioles.
