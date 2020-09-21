Scherzer (4-4) was charged with two unearned runs on five hits over 5.2 innings in a loss to the Marlins in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader. He struck out six.

Neither of the runs against Scherzer were earned, but regardless it goes down as a loss for the three-time Cy Young winner, his second in a row and third in his last four outings. It's been a disappointing season for the Nationals as a whole. At least Scherzer has stayed healthy, taking the ball 11 times, and the velocity and strikeouts are still there. He seems to still have a fair amount left in the tank at 36 years old.