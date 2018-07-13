Nationals' Max Scherzer: Earns 12th win

Scherzer (12-5) allowed three earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five across seven innings to earn the win Thursday against the Mets.

Scherzer is tied with Aaron Nola for the National League lead in wins, but he turned in his second consecutive start in which he allowed multiple home runs. Before this stretch, he had allowed more than one homer in an outing only once. While this wasn't the way Scherzer would have hoped to enter the All-Star break, his velocity did bounce back after a slight downturn in his previous start. Given that, it's difficult to be worried about his performance as he remains among the National League leaders in virtually every pitching statistic.