Scherzer (2-1) allowed five runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out 10 over seven innings as he earned the win Sunday against the Orioles.

Scherzer got ample run support from the Nationals' offense in the first half of Sunday's contest, but he struggled to limit the long ball in his performance as he gave up three home runs. It looked as though he may have had to settle for a no-decision when he left the game, but Washington brought in the go-ahead run during the top of the eighth inning, allowing the right-hander to earn his second win of the season. He now carries a 3.71 ERA and 39:11 K:BB over 26.2 innings in his first five starts of 2020. He'll attempt to pick up his third consecutive win at home Saturday against the Marlins as part of a doubleheader.