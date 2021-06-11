Scherzer exited his Friday start against the Giants after just 12 pitches due to an undisclosed injury, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
The right-hander exited after he was payed a visited by trainers and manager Davey Martinez. It's not clear what the 36-year-old is dealing with at this point, but further updates should become available later Friday.
