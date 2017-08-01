Nationals' Max Scherzer: Exits with apparent injury

Scherzer was removed from Tuesday's game against the Marlins in the second inning with an apparent injury, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

Scherzer tossed a clean 10-pitch first inning and slugged his first career home run in the top of the second inning. The ace returned to the mound for the bottom of the second inning but was removed after throwing a wild warmup pitch and signaling to team trainers with an apparent injury.