Nationals' Max Scherzer: Expected to start Tuesday

Scherzer (back) is expected to start Tuesday against the Orioles, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.

Scherzer was scheduled to pitch Sunday against the Phillies but was pushed back a few days due to back tightness, an issue he'd been dealing with over the last week of the first half. Normally, one might expect a minor injury to show up in a pitcher's numbers, but someone forgot to tell Scherzer that, as he allowed just a single run in 15 innings while posting a 25:1 K:BB over his last two starts before the break.

