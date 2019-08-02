Nationals' Max Scherzer: Expecting brief absence

Scherzer (back) told 106.7 The Fan on Thursday that he believes his latest back issue is "nothing major" and that he does not expect to be out for long.

It sounds like Scherzer thinks he will be ready to go when first eligible Aug. 5, though ultimately the decision is out of his hands. When Scherzer landed back on the IL on Monday with a mild rhomboid strain, manager Dave Martinez said Aug. 5 was not a target date "by any means." The team could decide its best to hold Scherzer out for another turn, if the training staff feels he's at risk of another flareup. Hopefully we'll get a better idea of Scherzer's progress in the next day or so.