Nationals' Max Scherzer: Expects to pitch

Manager Dave Martinez said Scherzer (nose) intends to pitch Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Phillies, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports. "He said last night, he's pitching," the skipper said. "He was very adamant about wanting to pitch today."

Along with the broken nose he sustained while taking part in a bunting drill Tuesday, Scherzer is also nursing a black eye under his right eye, though it doesn't sound like either issue will keep the right-hander from taking the mound for his scheduled start Wednesday. He's expected to call the team's athletic trainer when he wakes up Wednesday, per Kolko, at which point the Nationals will have a clearer idea regarding his status. If Scherzer is ultimately unable to pitch, Austin Voth or Erick Fedde would likely make a spot start in his place.