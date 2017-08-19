Nationals' Max Scherzer: Expects to return after minimum 10 days
Scherzer (neck) said he expects to return from the disabled list when first eligible, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
Scherzer landed on the disabled list Friday due to recurring neck inflammation, but the ace remains unworried about he issue, saying he expects to miss just one start while on the shelf. "I know what the cause of this is and I know it's not anything serious," Scherzer said. Since his DL stint was backdated three days, he'll be eligible to return Friday, and barring any setbacks, he'll start that night against the Mets.
