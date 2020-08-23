Scherzer surrendered four runs on seven hits and two walks over 4.2 innings during Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Marlins. He had five strikeouts and did not qualify for the decision.

The veteran right-hander started with four scoreless frames, but the Marlins rallied for four runs in the fifth, and he fell one out short of qualifying for the win once he was removed after issuing a bases-loaded walk. Scherzer has a 4.31 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 44:13 K:BB through 31.1 innings and lines up to face the Phillies on Thursday.