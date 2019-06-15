Nationals' Max Scherzer: Fans 10 for fifth win
Scherzer (5-5) picked up the win after allowing two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out 10 over seven innings Friday against the Diamondbacks.
Scherzer gave up the game's first run in the third inning, but he'd exit after seven strong frames with a 7-2 lead. He pounded the strike zone, firing 73 of 104 pitches for strikes The 34-year-old now sits with a 2.81 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with 136 punchouts across 99.1 innings this season.
