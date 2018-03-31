Nationals' Max Scherzer: Fans 10 in Friday's win
Scherzer (1-0) tossed six scoreless innings Friday, allowing five hits and a walk while striking out 10 in a 2-0 win over the Reds.
The right-hander got an early jump on defending his NL Cy Young Award, recording the 65th game of his career with double-digit strikeouts and at one point fanning seven straight Reds. Scherzer will next take the mound Wednesday in Atlanta, a matchup that also sets up as an excellent one for the 33-year-old ace.
