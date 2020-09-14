Scherzer (4-3) allowed six runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out 10 over 5.1 innings as he was charged with the loss Sunday against Atlanta.

Scherzer posted his fifth stat line with double-digit strikeouts this season, and he was relatively effective early on as he allowed just two runs over the first four innings. However, things came apart in the sixth inning as he allowed four more runs prior to being pulled. As a result, the right-hander was charged with the loss in one of his worst starts of 2020. He'll attempt to turn things around on the road Saturday against Miami.