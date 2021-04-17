Scherzer tossed seven scoreless innings Friday against the Diamondbacks, allowing two hits and two walks while fanning 10. He didn't factor into the decision.

This wasn't just any game for Scherzer, as he passed Cy Young to move into 22nd place in the all-time strikeouts list -- he accomplished that feat by punching out Eduardo Escobar in the seventh inning. The star hurler is enjoying a dominant start to the campaign, posting a 24:3 K:BB and a 2.37 through 19 innings while giving up one or fewer runs in two of his three starts so far.