Nationals' Max Scherzer: Fans 10 in two-hit shutout Monday

Scherzer (2-1) dominated the Braves in Monday's win, allowing only two hits over nine shutout innings while striking out 10.

He pounded the strike zone all night, throwing 72 of 102 pitches for strikes en route to his fifth career shutout. Scherzer even had some fun as a hitter, slapping a single in the seventh inning and then stealing his first career base. He'll take a 0.90 ERA into his next start Saturday at home against the Rockies.