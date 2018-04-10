Nationals' Max Scherzer: Fans 10 in two-hit shutout Monday
Scherzer (2-1) dominated the Braves in Monday's win, allowing only two hits over nine shutout innings while striking out 10.
He pounded the strike zone all night, throwing 72 of 102 pitches for strikes en route to his fifth career shutout. Scherzer even had some fun as a hitter, slapping a single in the seventh inning and then stealing his first career base. He'll take a 0.90 ERA into his next start Saturday at home against the Rockies.
More News
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Struggles through five innings Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Fans 10 in Friday's win•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Opening Day start postponed•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Hit hard by Marlins on Monday•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Named Opening Day starter•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Fans nine in Tuesday's start•
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...
-
Bogaerts replacement options?
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...