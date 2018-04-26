Nationals' Max Scherzer: Fans 10 in Wednesday's win
Scherzer (5-1) cruised to an easy win over the Giants on Wednesday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over six innings while striking out 10.
The Nats staked him to a 3-0 lead before he even took the mound in the first inning, which was more than enough run support for the three-time Cy Young Award winner. Scherzer threw 74 of 99 pitches for strikes while generated 17 swinging strikes, and amazingly the outing actually bumped his ERA up to 1.62 on the season. His next start will come Tuesday at home against the Pirates.
More News
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Dominant again in win over Dodgers•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Named NL Player of the Week•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Grabs win with 11-strikeout effort•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Fans 10 in two-hit shutout Monday•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Struggles through five innings Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Fans 10 in Friday's win•
-
Roto trade values chart top 250
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...