Nationals' Max Scherzer: Fans 10 in Wednesday's win

Scherzer (5-1) cruised to an easy win over the Giants on Wednesday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over six innings while striking out 10.

The Nats staked him to a 3-0 lead before he even took the mound in the first inning, which was more than enough run support for the three-time Cy Young Award winner. Scherzer threw 74 of 99 pitches for strikes while generated 17 swinging strikes, and amazingly the outing actually bumped his ERA up to 1.62 on the season. His next start will come Tuesday at home against the Pirates.