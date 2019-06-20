Nationals' Max Scherzer: Fans 10 in win over Phils

Scherzer (6-5) picked up the win in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader, allowing four hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings while striking out 10 in a 2-0 victory over the Phillies.

Heading to the mound with a prominent black eye after breaking his nose during a bunting drill Tuesday, Scherzer was just that much more intimidating, and he struck out the side in his final frame to hit double-digit K's for the sixth time this season. He'll carry a 2.62 ERA and 146:22 K:BB through 106.1 innings into his next outing, likely set for next Wednesday in Miami.