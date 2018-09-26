Nationals' Max Scherzer: Fans 10 to reach 300 strikeouts

Scherzer (18-7) allowed one run on five hits over seven innings to earn the win against the Marlins on Tuesday. He struck out 10 and did not walk a batter.

Scherzer reached the 300-strikeout plateau for the first time in his career with Tuesday's sterling effort. The 34-year-old now has a 2.53 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 300:51 K:BB over 213.2 innings, and lines up to finish the season at Colorado in Sunday's regular season finale.