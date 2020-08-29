Scherzer (3-1) picked up the win Friday, allowing one run on six hits over six innings in a 10-2 victory over the Red Sox. He struck out 11 without walking a batter,

The right-hander has now won three of his last four starts, and the double-digit strikeout game was his fourth of the year in seven trips to the mound. Scherzer has had trouble staying healthy and finding his usual Cy Young form to begin 2020, leading to an uncharacteristic 3.86 ERA and 1.34 WHIP through 37.1 innings, but his 55:13 K:BB is as dominant as ever. The 36-year-old will try to keep rolling in his next outing Wednesday in Philadelphia.