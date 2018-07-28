Nationals' Max Scherzer: Fans 11 in victory over Marlins

Scherzer (14-5) tossed eight shutout innings, surrendering three hits and one walk while striking out 11 Friday as he notched the win over Miami.

Scherzer continued his dominance against a struggling Marlins' lineup, as he improved his ERA to 2.30 with a 0.90 WHIP and an eye-popping 200:36 K:BB over 148.2 frames this season. Following Friday's outing, he's collected a win in each of his last four outings, allowing nine runs across 28 innings of work. Scherzer's next start is slated for Thursday against Cincinnati.