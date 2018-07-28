Nationals' Max Scherzer: Fans 11 in victory over Marlins
Scherzer (14-5) tossed eight shutout innings, surrendering three hits and one walk while striking out 11 Friday as he notched the win over Miami.
Scherzer continued his dominance against a struggling Marlins' lineup, as he improved his ERA to 2.30 with a 0.90 WHIP and an eye-popping 200:36 K:BB over 148.2 frames this season. Following Friday's outing, he's collected a win in each of his last four outings, allowing nine runs across 28 innings of work. Scherzer's next start is slated for Thursday against Cincinnati.
More News
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Beats Braves with quality start•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Starting for NL on Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Earns 12th win•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Picks up 11th win•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Strikes out nine in loss to Red Sox•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Takes tough-luck loss Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Gary Sanchez is likely to miss another month, and Kris Bryant ... well, who knows? Scott White...
-
Prospects: Eloy, Vlad closing in?
Eloy Jimenez and Vladimir Guerrero are back to health and back to raking, so are they closing...