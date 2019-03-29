Nationals' Max Scherzer: Fans 12 in tough loss
Scherzer (0-1) took the loss despite allowing two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out 12 over 7.2 innings Thursday against the Mets.
Scherzer fanned 12 batters in his final outing of spring training, and he opened the 2019 campaign the exact same way, although the Washington batters neglected to give him any help. The 34-year-old registered a career-best 300 strikeouts over 220.2 frames in 2018, and he's off to a stellar start to the 2019 campaign. Scherzer is scheduled to toe the rubber next against the Mets on Thursday.
