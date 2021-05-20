Scherzer (4-2) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing two runs on five hits and four walks over five innings in a 4-3 victory over the Cubs. He struck out eight.

In the process, he passed Hall of Famer Jim Bunning for 19th place on the all-time strikeout list. Scherzer, at 2,860 K's for his career, will get to 3,000 before he moves any further up the leaderboard -- Justin Verlander is in 18th with 3,013 -- but that's still a worthy milestone of its own. On the season, Scherzer carries a 2.24 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 76:12 K:BB through 56.1 innings.